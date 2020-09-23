Rehabilitation work underway for ‘failing’ Fraser Coast road

Cr David Lewis at Rosella Way, which is getting a makeover as Fraser Coast Regional Council crews carry out road pavement rehabilitation works.

REHABILITATION work is underway in Eli Waters after a road was found to be showing signs of "failure and distress".

Rosella Way is getting a makeover as Fraser Coast Regional Council crews carry out road pavement rehabilitation works.

Councillor David Lewis said the project was identified as part of the council's ongoing asset inspection program, which identified that the road was showing signs of pavement failure and distress.

"The road pavement rehabilitation works in Rosella Way from Brolga Court to Ibis Boulevard started on Monday," Cr Lewis said.

"The project scope includes pavement rehabilitation works including new asphalt surfacing.

"Projects such as this demonstrate council's commitment to ensuring Fraser Coast roads are kept in optimum condition to provide the safest possible surfaces on which to drive."

The council's workforce is undertaking the $250,000 project.

A traffic management plan will be in place during the construction period with the full project expected to be completed by mid-October, weather permitting.