World Series Sprintcars at Maryborough Speedway - Scott Reid and son Cooper,12, will be cheering their heroes along.Photo: Alistair Brightman
News

Reid’s ready for World Series Sprint Cars

BRENDAN BOWERS
3rd Jan 2020 12:00 AM
SPEEDWAY: The Reid family is mad with excitement about next Tuesday’s Maryborough’s World Series sprint car round.

Former speedway race, Scott and current junior sedan racer Cooper will be at Maryborough to witness the V8 sprint cars tear up the track.

“It will bring a big crowd to town and will generate plenty of interest,” Scott said.

Cooper will be cheering on his favourite driver, Cody Maroske, on Tuesday night.

“My pop, my dad and my uncle Darryn used to race his dad and I always follow him,” he said.

Father and son don’t care who wins, they just want to see good racing.

“It will be fast racing and fun to watch,” Scott said.

Gates open from 1pm with racing to commence from 6pm.

Fraser Coast Chronicle

