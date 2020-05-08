Relaxed rules not a green light for fun

RELAXED restrictions are not a green light for residents to do whatever they like this Mother’s Day.

This was the stern warning from Acting Superintendent for Wide Bay-Burnett District Officer Tony Clowes.

The top cop spoke to reporters yesterday ahead of the easing of rules coming into place from tomorrow.

Up to five people will be able to visit another household and residents can travel more than 50km to visit another household if needed.

However, travelling for recreational activities is still limited to a distance of 50km.

Act Supt Clowes said this was not a green light to have crowds in houses or relax the restrictions remaining in place.

“We will apply discretion, education and compassion when dealing with members of the public,” he said.

He said police would not be door knocking at houses to monitor people, but said if restrictions were breached, appropriate action would be taken.

If there was a blatant disregard for the restrictions, individuals could face a $1300 penalty and businesses would be fined up to $6000.

Act Supt Clowes said lifting restrictions was an incremental and scientific process and depended on whether the public would be compliant with the restrictions being lifted.

He said social distancing restrictions may be reinstated if the public did not follow the rules.

Police are expecting more traffic on Fraser Coast roads this weekend which means an increased police presence.

“The clear message we want to put out to the public is to be vigilant when you’re utilising our roads and be considerate of other road users,” he said.

Dining in at cafes and restaurants is still not allowed, and all other restrictions still apply.