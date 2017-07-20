Relay for a cause: registration spots still open

REGISTRATION spots are still open for Hervey Bay's Relay for Life, with about 105 participants ready to make a difference in this year's event.

Teams at this year's relay need to keep a baton moving for 18 hours straight.

The event will raise funds and awareness for the Cancer Council Queensland.

Cancer Council Queensland CEO Chris McMillan said every step taken at the Relay for Life helps bring a cancer-free future closer.

"At least one-third of all cancer cases can be prevented through healthy lifestyle choices, so it's important that as a community we strive to achieve a better quality of life and maintain healthy habits to prevent cancer where possible,” Ms McMillan said.

"By registering for Hervey Bay Relay For Life, held October 28-29 at Seafront Oval, not only will you support the 27,000 Queenslanders diagnosed with cancer each year - you'll boost your own health by being active.”

To register, visit www.relayforlife.org.au or phone 1300 65 65 85. Registration is $20 per person and spots close on August 11.