Relay for Life high tea a success

RELAY FOR LIFE HIGH TEA: Suzie Ryan, organiser Susan Dodd and Lynne Passey, for the Fast, Furious and Fabulous team at Waterfront Restaurant.
RELAY FOR LIFE HIGH TEA: Suzie Ryan, organiser Susan Dodd and Lynne Passey, for the Fast, Furious and Fabulous team at Waterfront Restaurant. Alistair Brightman
Inge Hansen
by

IT WAS an afternoon filled with elegance and great food and making it more enjoyable was the cause behind it - Relay for Life.

The Fast, Furious and Fabulous relay team hosted a high tea on Saturday to raise funds for cancer research.

 

Guests enjoyed a variety of sweet and savoury treats and tried their luck at winning raffle prizes.

The fundraiser comes just one week before the official Relay for Life event on Saturday night where hundreds will walk to raise money and help find a cure for cancer.

Topics:  fccommunity fcevents fchealth fraser coast relay for life

