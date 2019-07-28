GALLERY: Vehicles go on display to battle cancer

SUE Dodd loves hot rods.

So it only made sense that she would host an event with classic cards and motorbikes to help raise money for her Relay for Life team.

"It's definitely a passion," Ms Dodd said.

The Classic Car and Bike Show was held on the Esplanade near the All Abilities Playground at Pialba on Saturday and dozens of spectacular vehicles and about 10 motorbikes went on display.

Ms Dodd is a member of the Conrodders Hervey Bay club and she loves vehicles - particularly the purple and white 1935 Ford coupe she had on display on the weekend.

"It was great, we had a good time," she said.

"We ended up with just over 100 cars and about 10 motorbikes.

"It was the first year we've included bikes."

Ms Dodd estimated about $700 was raised by the event.

She said she was grateful to people from all the different car clubs who came together to support the day.

Relay for Life will go ahead at Hervey Bay's Stafford Park on October 19-20.

This year's theme is Past, Present and Future and so far 28 teams have signed up, comprised of 174 participants.

A total of $12,599 has been raised towards the aim of $45,000.

Ms Dodd's team, Fast Furious Fabulous, has currently raised the second highest total, with almost $1500.

She said her team of four were looking forward to taking part in the relay.