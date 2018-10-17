Menu
Telstra Store Maryborough's Relay For Life team have been busy fundraising with in-store raffles and will set up an inflatable theatre at the event for anyone to attend from 5pm on Saturday.
Relay runners are in it for life

Boni Holmes
by
17th Oct 2018 5:26 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

IT'S NOT too late to sign up for Maryborough Relay For Life but if you can't register there's another way to support the campaign.

This weekend hundreds have registered to create awareness and raise funds for one of the biggest killers on earth - cancer.

With support, Cancer Council Qld can be there for all Queenslanders affected by cancer every minute, every hour, every day.

During the event there will be plenty of entertainment and it is open to the public for free and donations were welcomed.

Maryborough's Telstra Store team will be setting up an inflatable movie theatre screening an award-winning movie.

"We invite you to bring along your family and a blanket, bean bag or camping chairs to relax and enjoy our outdoor movie screening The Greatest Showman," Telstra RFL team captain Colin Sutton said.

"The team have been busy with fundraising ventures to reach our goal of $3000.

"We have also had in-store raffles and plan to run a few extra at the event itself."

RELAY FACTS

RELAY For Life is a community fundraising initiative for Cancer Council Queensland, where teams of friends, family and colleagues raise money in the lead up to an 18-hour event.

Team members then take turns walking around a track to signify that cancer never sleeps.

To register a team, volunteer or find out more information, visit relayforlife.org.au or call 1300 65 65 85. Registrations are $40 per person.

Visit cancerqld.org.au or call 13 11 20.

