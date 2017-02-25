Relaying the cancer message for decade

Maryborough Relay for Life Mad Hatters (from left) Lucinda Brisco, Leanne Spoor, Peta Henney, Charmaine Fenske, Tracey Keyworth and Debora Kelly are raising awareness and funds for the Cancer Council Qld.

WITH huge support from local businesses, the Mad Hatters are striding their way to their fundraising total.

They are just one of the Maryborough Relay for Life teams that are raising money for Cancer Council Queensland.

The Mad Hatters have been in the race since the event first began in Maryborough 10 years ago.

The team might not be the original members but they have the same attitude as every other entrant - "raising money for a good cause and having fun.”

Team captain Debora Kelly said this year's theme is "Let's Celebrate”.

The team is being tight-lipped about their costume.

"We are keeping with the theme and also our team theme,” Debora said.

"We will also have our Lucky Spoons stall, with all funds raised going to our team tally.”

The Mad Hatters are running a Mother's Day raffle, with eight hampers valued at $150-$250 each.

There are a number of different hamper styles, including Pamper Yourself, Made with Love, Cooking with Style, Fun in the Sun, and Beauty Deluxe.

Tickets will be on sale at Station Square Shopping Centre in April and May or you can contact Debora.

"We are still accepting donations, including cash donations,” Debora said.

The Mad Hatters have raised $3400 of the $5000 they hope to achieve.

Debora joined the campaign because of family members and it was a good cause that was fun.

"This year is very personal for me,” she said.

She said she has heard people talk about cancer already receiving plenty of support in donations.

"When you are on the side of cancer and you see what the people go through and the medical costs - chemo is over $700,000 for a person,” she said.

"Then there are people with breast cancer having to watch what toothpaste they use and paint their nails black.

"It isn't until you go over to that side that you see where all that money goesto.”

To donate online visit fundraising.cancer. org.au/site/TR/RelayforLife /CCQLD?team_id=48280&pg =team&fr_id=4475.

Three people are diagnosed with cancer every hour in Queensland, according to the latest statistics, which reveal cancer cases have more than tripled over the past 32years.

About 350 people are expected to swoop onto Maryborough Showgrounds in May for the annual event and raise more than $50,000 for the cause.

This year the public was invited to join teams in the first couple of laps.

The 2017 event will be held on May 6-7 at Maryborough Showgrounds.