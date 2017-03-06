36°
Relief could be on the way for Fraser Coast producers

Matthew McInerney
| 6th Mar 2017 5:00 AM
Farming family suffers after dam dries up
Farming family suffers after dam dries up Tracy Bullen

COULD assistance be on the way for Fraser Coast's primary producers?

Agriculture Minister Bill Byrne signed an approval for Bundaberg's drought declaration on Friday, which was backdated to March 1.

Bundaberg experienced its driest February in 100 years.

"The committee has recommended that conditions are such that Bundaberg should be declared in drought,” Mr Byrne said.

The Fraser Coast just experienced its driest February on record.

Maryborough's 5.6mm is the lowest-recorded rainfall in history, while Hervey Bay suffered its driest February since 1904.

Fraser Coast councillor James Hansen pushed for the region to be drought-declared last month, while Maryborough MP Bruce Saunders has also lobbied for the declaration.

Mr Saunders said it was now up to council to apply for the declaration, but added his office was helping farmers apply for Individual Droughted Property declarations.

Mr Byrne said he welcomed advocacy from local, state and federal members, but said he had to consider recommendations from Local Drought Committees.

"Advocacy from local government and MPs like Bruce Saunders is always welcome in these circumstances,” he said.

"LDCs have the expertise and in particular the local knowledge to make such recommendations.”

Mr Byrne said he has requested "detailed information” from his department, which could see Fraser Coast's LDC meet outside of its usual cycle.

"Given the unusual wet season in a number of Shires, I requested detailed information to be prepared by the department for my consideration early next week,” Mr Byrne said.

"I expect advice on whether I should instruct some LDCs, including Fraser Coast, to meet outside their usual cycle.”

While the region will wait for Mr Byrne's instruction, primary producers have the option to apply for an IDP declaration.

An IDP allows access to drought assistance before an area is drought declared.

Fraser Coast Chronicle

Topics:  bill byrne bruce saunders drought fccouncil fcweather

No rubbishing act for Hervey Bay State High leaders

No rubbishing act for Hervey Bay State High leaders

It was the idea of students from Hervey Bay State High School to help at the Esplanade on Clean Up Australia Day.

The man with no sewerage network, but high-speed NBN

UP TO SPEED: NBN internet user Grant Maw from Pacific Haven.

Expect slow speeds for a little while longer.

OPINION: Covering major events is the best part of the job

Jordan Philp - deputy editor Fraser Coast Chronicle. Photo: Alistair Brightman / Fraser Coast Chronicle

We are lucky as a region to have a vibrant mix of events.

