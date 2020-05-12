Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Back to school for students (L) Makenzee Thatcher (Year 11) and Skye Head (Year 12) at Maryborough State High.Photo: Alistair Brightman
Back to school for students (L) Makenzee Thatcher (Year 11) and Skye Head (Year 12) at Maryborough State High.Photo: Alistair Brightman
News

Relief for parents after weeks of children learning from home

Carlie Walker
, carlie.walker@frasercoastchronicle.com.au
12th May 2020 12:01 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AFTER weeks of taking on at-home teaching duties, Amanda Rudolph breathed a sigh of relief yesterday.

The Maryborough State High School parent dropped her son, Nicholas, at school for the first time in weeks.

The Year 11 student, pictured with his mum, has been one of thousands of Queensland students learning from home due to coronavirus-enforced restrictions.

This has meant Ms Rudolph has juggled the competing responsibilities of work, running a household and helping her children learn.

Nicholas returned to school yesterday, along with other Year 11 and 12 students throughout Queensland.

Kindergarten, Prep and Year 1 students also got back into the classroom.

“It’s been very challenging,” Ms Rudolph said.

It had been hard to get the children to focus on their school work while studying at home, she said.

“Some days I just gave up, it wasn’t worth the struggle,” she said.

Ms Rudolph said the school had been very supportive with helping the children learn while they were at home.

Pam Bowman’s son attends Maryborough State High School as well.

He is on the autism spectrum and has returned to school early in order to adjust before the other students return.

Ms Bowman’s daughter is in Year 11 and attends Aldridge State High School and had been “self-sufficient” when it came to learning at home.

Ms Bowman said it had been difficult to see the children go back to school.

“I missed them and our routine,” she said.

Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Crying for peace on 75th anniversary of VE Day

        premium_icon Crying for peace on 75th anniversary of VE Day

        News Maryborough’s Town Crier Ken Ashford was one of 30 Australian criers to make a Cry for Peace on Friday, May 8, to mark VE Day’s 75th anniversary.

        Troubled turtle back in Bay waters

        premium_icon Troubled turtle back in Bay waters

        News Releasing turtles back into the wild is good for their breeding potential

        RSL a driving force behind Bay charities

        premium_icon RSL a driving force behind Bay charities

        News YOUR CHANCE TO WIN: Community raffle to aid community groups offering MG3 car as...

        BARGAINS: Five Fraser Coast homes under $150,000

        premium_icon BARGAINS: Five Fraser Coast homes under $150,000

        News These homes are on the market right now