Worst over: Tinana interchange nears completion

THE worst is almost over for the businesses who have been struggling since construction began on the deadly Tinana interchange.



The section of the Bruce Hwy and main entrance to Maryborough is set to reopen in mid-August after it was closed off in January.

It will restore access between the Bruce Highway and Gympie Rd in Tinana.



Sara Laycock, owner of Ned Kelly's Motel, said the road closure did have an impact on the business, but thanks to the support of staff and regular customers her business had made it through relatively unscathed.



"It definitely had an impact," she said.



The owner of Pastry Creations Patisserie Tracy Riley agreed, saying it would be a relief to see the highway reopen to Tinana.



"We've really struggled," she said.



"But we are seeing the light at the end of the tunnel."

Construction of a $38 million project to upgrade the Bruce Hwy interchange at Tinana, about 5km southwest of Maryborough, is scheduled to start later this year. Pictured is the project layout. Photo Contributed Contributed

Ms Riley said she was hopeful when the highway reopened she would be able to hire more staff again and increase their hours.



Earlier this year Ms Riley told the Chronicle her business suffered a 60% drop in customers after roadworks had stemmed the flow of traffic travelling



A spokeswoman from the Department of Transport and Main Roads said the construction of the new overpass was almost complete, with safety barriers still to be installed and the new Bruce Hwy alignment being readied for traffic.



"Traffic signal installation at the Gympie Road and Iindah Road intersection will commence later this year," she said. The upgrade was funded by the State and Federal Governments.