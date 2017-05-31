What's in store for Relish Food and Wine Festival 2017

IF you've never had a lychee-inspired liqueur or sparkling wine, this weekend you can remedy that.

Lychee Divine, located just south of Maryborough, is bringing its tasty flavours to the annual Relish Food and Wine Festival.

The event will be held on June 3, with many of the delicious delights of the Fraser Coast set to be sampled.

Hervey Bay's My Kitchen Rules winners and master chefs Dan and Steph Mulheron will also be at the event, where they will be bringing a display with a bit more a smoky flavour.

They will also be creating a special entree for the Relish Festival's long lunch.

Dan said he and Steph looked forward to the event every year and it was one they really enjoyed.

Kerrie Poole from Lychee Divine said the festival always gave her business a significant boost, with people who served their products on the day becoming regular customers.

The business had run out of its signature sparkling wine ahead of the event, but fortunately a fresh batch arrived on Tuesday, just in time for the festival.

"It's a great festival," Kerrie said.

"We will have our full range of liqueurs and red and white wine."

The business will also bring along its delicious lychee ice cream, which will be available for purchase.

There will be plenty of other stalls on the day as well, along with live entertainment, the long lunch and the food lovers marquee.

The main entrance to the festival will be at the corner of Wharf and Richmond streets,

It will be held from 10am to 5pm.

Tickets will cost $10.