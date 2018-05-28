RELISH: Food and wine festival fast approaching

DAN and Steph Mulheron can't wait to share what they've learnt in the past 12 months with fellow food enthusiasts at this year's Relish Fraser Coast festival.



The former My Kitchen Rules winners, who run Eat @ Dan and Steph's on the Esplanade in Hervey Bay, love being part of the food and wine event each year and this one will be no different.



Kicking off at 10am on June 2, the festival will continue until 5pm and there will be plenty to taste, see and sample in between.



There will be the annual Relish Long Lunch, which will include canapes created by Dan and Steph, an entree created by Saul Collins from the Vineyard, a main course from Ebb and Flow and dessert from Jason England from Coast Restaurant.



Relish is a celebration of the Fraser Coast's seasonal produce, local seafood, innovative chefs and regional wines.



Steph said it was terrific to be part of it.



"We're so thrilled to be at Relish again this year," she said.



"We have learnt many different cooking techniques and grown over the past year, keeping up with food trends you may see in Melbourne, Brisbane or Sydney and we can't wait to show you."



In addition to the long lunch, the Mulherons will also be serving taco plates, which will include pulled pork tacos and spiced buttermilk tacos.



"We are also creating loaded churros," Steph said.



Steph said it was a special event to be part of.



"Relish is a celebration of all things local, produce and businesses.



"It allows them to show local people what they produce and create with passion."



As well as delicious wine and food, the event will also include entertainment from Soul City, a nine piece band based on the Fraser Coast, and Doug Williams, a Chicago-born R'n'B artist. General admission to the event will cost $10 for adults, and $25 for families.



The Long Lunch costs $130 and will start at noon.



Bookings can be made at www.relishfrasercoast.com.au and the lunch is for those aged 18 and over.

