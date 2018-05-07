Relish in camp oven cook up and local produce feast

CHEESE PLEASE: Relish in the chance to savour a selection of wine and food at this year's festival.

CAMP oven cooking guru Ranger Nick will be one of the special guests at this year's Relish Food and Wine Festival on June 2 in Maryborough.

Relish organiser Robyn Peach, of Fraser Coast Tourism and Events, said Ranger Nick would join leading local chefs, including 2013 My Kitchen Rules winners Dan and Steph Mulheron, in showcasing the Fraser Coast region's finest local produce.

She said festival goers would be able to dig into mouth-watering locally caught seafood, home-grown macadamia nuts and gourmet cheeses matched with awarding-winning wines and some of the finest craft beers from across south-east Queensland.

"Meet our local growers and makers, who love to share the fruits of their work, and our talented chefs who are passionate about providing the unmistakable stamp of our region in every dish," Mrs Peach said.

"The immensely popular Relish Long Lunch is back again this year along with the Bubbles on the Boat cruises on the tranquil Mary River."

The event will be held around the Portside Precinct among heritage streetscapes, Mary River parklands and the Mary River.

General entry is $10 online or at the Visitor Information Centres in Hervey Bay and Maryborough ahead of the event or $15 at the gate, while the prices for the long lunch, cruise, cooking classes and gin joint can be found at relishfrasercoast. com.au.