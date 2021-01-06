How council is remaining vigilant for Covid19

Fraser Coast Council continue to test sewage for fragments of COVID-19. Picture: Lyndon Mechielsen/File.

Fraser Coast Regional Council is continuing to test local wastewater for fragments of COVID-19 on a weekly basis.

A council spokeswoman confirmed the council was still regularly participating in the Queensland Health wastewater surveillance program for COVID-19.

The sampling is undertaken at the Pulgul Sewage Treatment Plant in Hervey Bay and the Aubinville Sewage Treatment Plant at Maryborough.

"Council simply provides the sampling support which entails a weekly sample collected by Council staff, which is sent to laboratories specialising in this testing," she said.

It comes as the virus was recently detected in wastewater at four locations across the state including Warwick, Stanthorpe, Loganholme and Cairns.

The last time the Fraser Coast found traces of the virus in sewage samples was on September 18, 2020.

There has been no reported cases in the region since.

At the time mayor George Seymour said council was committed to supporting Queensland Health as the lead agency responding to the virus.

"It is important to stay calm and stay informed. There is no need to panic," he reiterated.

Fever clinics around the region have also recently experienced an increased demand for COVID-19 testing.

Fever clinic locations from the Queensland Government website

Maryborough Hospital

- Drive-through

- Open 7.30am to 4.30pm seven-days

- No GP referral needed

St Stephen's Medical Centre

- Not drive-through

- Open 7am to 5pm Monday to Friday and 8am to 10.45am Saturday

- No booking or GP referral needed

Hervey Bay Fever Clinic

- Drive-through or in-car testing

- St Stephens Private Hospital front car park

- Open 7.30am to 4.30pm seven days

- No booking or GP referral needed

Fraser Shores

- Shop 20-22, 79 Boat Harbour Dr, Hervey Bay

- Not drive-through

- Open 8am to 6p Monday to Friday and 8am to 10.45am Saturday

- No booking or GP referral needed.

For more information and any concerns contact 13 HEALTH.

More information and advice is available at www.covid19.qld.gov.au/.