Remember there's always a person behind the profile

FACEBOOK is a very interesting place.

It's more than a website but markedly less than actual human interaction.

It's empowering. It gives the power to speak more openly, allows those among us who are socially shy an outlet to be on level-pegging with others, and can keep us connected to loved ones.

While that is positive for the most part, those same benefits lead to some of the most disgusting interactions I have ever witnessed.

The sports precinct is a very heated topic.

People seem to love it or they hate it, and as a functioning democratic society there is nothing wrong with opposing views.

That last part is a fact seemingly lost on many.

Those responsible for vitriolic, nonsensical attacks on our elected officials ought to be ashamed.

You might not like a decision, but that is not a valid reason to attack another person, or their views, faith, or employment.

I'm slightly addicted to social media: it helps me complete the numerous roles I have at the Chronicle but exposes me to the worst of the raw emotions.

Words are powerful tools, and have the power to make, shape and break people.

It's okay to be passionate, but be sure to remember there is another person at the end of your comment before your hit send.