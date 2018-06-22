Remember those who donate life

A SERVICE will be held in Hervey Bay today to remember those who lost their lives but saved another through organ donation.

The DonateLife Service of Remembrance will be held at the Fraser Coast Anglican College Chapel from 2pm and gives organ recipients and the families of organ donors a chance to come together and pay tribute to those affected.

Despite the majority of Australians in favour of organ donation, there is still a strong need for more donors across the country.

About 69 per cent of Australians are willing to become organ and tissue donors.

Last year, 510 deceased organ donors and their families gave 1402 Australians a second chance at life.

In a bid to raise these numbers, Australians have been urged to become more active in engagement and awareness within the community.

Kidney recipient Mark Williams will be attending the service and said he registered to become an organ donor three months ago.

Within a matter of days, he was told he had a new kidney.

"For anyone considering it, you definitely should do it," he said.

"I'm so grateful to the person who donated their organs but it's a very bitter-sweet feeling."