Remembering 12 lives lost on Fraser Coast roads in 2020

Tribute to Damian Lawton killed in a motorcycle accident - father Ron Lawton and Damian's girlfriend Rayleigh Burke at the crash site on the corner of Woodstock and Neptune Sts in Maryborough.Photo: Alistair Brightman

Tribute to Damian Lawton killed in a motorcycle accident - father Ron Lawton and Damian's girlfriend Rayleigh Burke at the crash site on the corner of Woodstock and Neptune Sts in Maryborough.Photo: Alistair Brightman

IT HAS been a tragic year on the road, with many Fraser Coast lives lost.

Despite reduced travel across the state due to COVID-19, multiple crashes have resulted in people being killed and seriously injured.

Here we remember those who were killed on the road this year.

Two Maryborough residents killed in Bruce Hwy truck crash

TWO teenagers from Maryborough were killed in a truck crash near Torbanlea in the early hours of June 12

A male driver and female passenger were travelling south in a sedan on the Bruce Highway about 1.45am.

They collided with a truck, also heading south and died at the scene.

The truck driver was not physically injured but was taken to Maryborough Hospital.

The two young people were later revealed to be Chloe McArthur, 17, and her boyfriend Connor Andersen, who were heading home after a driving lesson.

Connor Andersen, 21 and his girlfriend Chloe McArthur, 17, were both killed when the sedan they were driving in collided with a truck on the Bruce Highway near Torbanlea. They were both from Maryborough.

Details emerge about Coast woman killed in crash

A COLLISION between a light truck and a sedan claimed the life of a 72-year-old Maryborough woman on August 18.

The crash happened on the Bruce Highway at Tinana near the Puma service station about 3pm.

The woman was the only person in the vehicle.

The scene of a fatal crash at Tinana in August.

Speaking to the Chronicle at the scene, Sergeant Dean Heyworth said the woman appeared to have been travelling northbound, while the truck was travelling south.

DESPAIR: Three lives lost on Coast roads in matter of days

JUST days after a Maryborough teenager and her boyfriend lost their lives at Torbanlea, an elderly woman was killed on the Bruce Hwy near Tinana.

The Maryborough woman, aged 74, was driving a red Toyota Corolla and was on the northbound Iindah Rd West on ramp merging onto the Bruce Highway at Tinana when she moved into the path of an RV towing a Suzuki Vitara about 10am on June 16.

The woman suffered fatal injuries, while the passenger in the car, another woman aged 81, suffered serious injuries.

She was flown from Hervey Bay Hospital to Brisbane in a critical condition for further treatment.

The woman who was killed was revealed to be Bev Nimmo from the Gympie region.

Her good friend and passenger, 81-year-old Sylvia Kyte, was transported in a critical condition at the Royal Brisbane and Womens Hospital.

Fatal – Traffic crash on the Bruce Highway at Tinana Photo: Cody Fox

Both women came from the Gympie region and were beloved members of the Chemotherapy In Cooloola Support Group.

CRASH TRIBUTE: 'Grandma is the brightest star in sky'

THE son of a woman killed in a horror crash at Tiaro has described the impact her death has had on her family.

Rhonda Kay, 58, died while being transported to hospital after the crash on July 16.

The victim's son, Tim Kay, spoke to the Chronicle earlier this year.

Phillip Kay was seriously injured and his wife Rhonda was killed in a crash at Tiaro.

He said his dad Phillip was also seriously injured in the crash.

Rhonda and Phillip owned Wide Bay Laser Skirmish at Apple Tree Creek.

A woman was killed in a fatal crash at Tiaro.

She was well known across the region and her loss had been felt throughout the community, Tim said.

Motorcyclist killed in Maryborough crash

A MOTORCYCLIST died following a crash at Maryborough on May 30.

Shortly before 1pm, police received reports about a motorcycle travelling around Dunn Street and Panorama Drive causing excessive noise.

Tribute to Damian Lawton killed in a motorcycle accident – father Ron Lawton and Damian's girlfriend Rayleigh Burke at the crash site on the corner of Woodstock and Neptune Sts in Maryborough. Photo: Alistair Brightman

A Road Policing Command motorcycle officer patrolling nearby attempted to intercept the Suzuki GSX750 near the corner of Neptune and Woodstock streets.

The motorcycle allegedly evaded police, accelerating away at speed and travelled through a stop sign before colliding with a Holden Barina.

The rider, a 26-year-old Maryborough man, was thrown from the motorcycle and pronounced deceased at the scene.

He was later revealed to be Damian Lawton, who had recently moved to the city.

Crash victim Damian Lawton with his beloved daughter, Aurora.

Tourist dies in crash near Fraser Island hot spot

One person died and another was left fighting for life after a 4WD rollover on Fraser Island on July 26.

The driver of the vehicle died at the scene on 75 Mile Beach, about 1.5km north of Eli Creek.

Another patient, a man in his 20s who was a passenger in the vehicle, was flown to Sunshine Coast University Hospital in a critical condition.

Emergency crews and rescue helicopter at the scene of a fatal crash on 75 Mile Beach, Fraser Island.

He suffered head and abdominal injuries.

Two other men in their 20s, both passengers in the vehicle, were flown in a stable condition to Hervey Bay Hospital.

They were travelling at low tide when they lost control of their vehicle.

The crash victim was later revealed to be Deklan Martin, a gifted football player with a love for life.

Deklan Gilmartin who died in a crash on Fraser Island. Pics Instagram

Gunalda crash victims 'most caring couple you'll meet'

A RELATIVE opened up about the huge hole left in his family after his brother and sister-in-law were killed in a horror head-on crash at Gunalda in March.

Glenwood's Lindsay and Robyn Jensen were travelling with their beloved border collies when their car collided with an SUV on Anderleigh Rd, killing them both on impact.

Two people died in a serious crash at Gunalda in March.

Lindsay's brother Lyle Jensen, who lives in northern Queensland and learned of the news on Saturday, said the world had lost two of the "kindest people you'll ever meet".

He said he had been looking up to his older brother since he was a small child and had always respected how far he had got in life; overcoming the trauma of a truck and car crash in his early years that left him in a full body cast for a year.

NAMED: Woman killed in Susan River crash identified

Karli Nicole Kempthorne was killed in a collision with a truck between Dundathu and Susan River on September 27.

River Heads crash victim Karli Nicole Kempthorne.

The 28-year-old River Heads woman died at the scene.

The truck driver, a 52-year-old man, was uninjured.

Officers from the Forensic Crash Unit are investigating.

The findings will be referred to the coroner.

'Sweet daughter, special friend': Coast crash victim mourned

A SWEET daughter and beautiful high school graduate.

A loving sister and girlfriend and special friend to all.

Those were among the words used to describe Sharlene Urosevic, 18, who tragically lost her fight this week after a horror crash at Iveragh.

Burrum River's Sharlene Urosevic was critically injured in a crash at Iveragh.

The Burrum River woman was a passenger in the single-vehicle crash on November 21.

Her family had kept a vigil by her side at Brisbane Royal and Women's Hospital since that time.