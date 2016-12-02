Remembering boy who lost battle with cancer through walk

Cooper Christensen with his parents Michael and Amanda.

DECEMBER 3 would have been Cooper Christensen's eighth birthday.

The Hervey Bay boy lost a battle with brain cancer last year.

In-line with his birthday, Saturday will be what is known as Cooper's Walk in his memory.

It will be a 5km leisure walk from the All Abilities Playground, starting at 8am.

The event is also raising money for brain cancer research, with proceeds going to

There will be a jumping castle there for kids, a balloons release, a Birthday cake, raffles, food and drinks.

In the balloon release, attendees will be able to purchase a memorial balloon for a gold coin donation and have an opportunity to write a message on it.

Registrations for the walk close today (December 2) at 5pm.

To register, go to walk4braincancer.com.au.