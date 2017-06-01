Remembering Brett Forte: Get your legacy ribbon

IF you're wondering if there is anything you can do to show your support for slain police officer Brett Forte here's an idea.

You can pick up a Queensland Police Service legacy ribbon or badge at Maryborough and Hervey Bay police stations with all funds raised going to Police Legacy.

The Queensland Police Service wishes to thank the wider community for the overwhelming support shown during this devastating period for Brett Forte's family, friends and the entire police family.

The Queensland Police Union has set up a remembrance fund for those wishing to make a donation for the benefit of Senior Constable Forte's family.

Donations to the fund can be made at any QBANK or Westpac branch or through direct debit using the following details:

QBANK

Brett Forte Remembrance Fund

BSB: 704 052

Account number: 100 179 875

Message to appear in account: (person's name who is donating).

NB: If you are transferring funds from a QBANK, please add S1 to the end of the account number.

Westpac

Brett Forte Remembrance Fund

BSB: 034 838

Account number: 263281

For more information about the QPU's remembrance fund please visit: http://www.qpu.asn.au/news/union/2017/qpue-brett-forte-remembrance-fund

Heritage Bank

The Heritage Bank has set up a separate fund to assist Brett's family. If you wish to make a donation you can visit any Heritage Bank branch or donate through direct debit using the following details:

Brett Forte Family Fund

BSB: 638 - 010

Account Number: 14368927

(For transfers from a Heritage account, the account type is S1)