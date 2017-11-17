The 23 lives lost on our roads

AS AT 12am on November 15, 23 lives have been lost on Wide Bay Burnett roads - 23 too many.
On Sunday, residents will come together to remember the lives taken tragically for the world day of remembrance.
The day remembers those who have died or have been seriously injured in road traffic crashes and acknowledges the impact on families, friends, work colleagues and the wider community.
Emergency services personnel, those who assist at traffic crashes and witnesses are also thanked for their efforts.
The 23 lives taken is five less than this time last year however the number is far too many.
January 13
- 41-year-old Oakhurst man (motorcycle rider)
- Glenbar Tiaro Rd, Glenbar
January 16
- 61-year-old Maryborough man (car driver)
- Churchill Mine Rd, Torbanlea
March 18
- 75-year-old Urraween man (pedestrian)
- Saint Joseph Dr, Urraween
March 26
- 9-year-old Enoggera boy (passenger)
- Bruce Highway, Gunalda
March 31
- 45-year-old Enoggera man (car driver)
- 75-year-old Glenwood woman (car driver)
- 22-year-old Nundah man (passenger)
- Bruce Highway, Gunalda
April 17
- 30-year-old Nundah woman (car driver)
- Bruce Highway, Tiaro
May 15
- 86-year-old Point Vernon man (car driver)
- Netherby Rd, Tiaro
August 7
- 82-year-old Hervey Bay man (pedestrian)
- Bideford St, Torquay
October 21
- 68-year-old St Mary man (pedestrian)
- Maryborough Biggenden Rd, Oakhurst