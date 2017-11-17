The 23 lives lost on our roads

AS AT 12am on November 15, 23 lives have been lost on Wide Bay Burnett roads - 23 too many.

On Sunday, residents will come together to remember the lives taken tragically for the world day of remembrance.

The day remembers those who have died or have been seriously injured in road traffic crashes and acknowledges the impact on families, friends, work colleagues and the wider community.

Emergency services personnel, those who assist at traffic crashes and witnesses are also thanked for their efforts.

The 23 lives taken is five less than this time last year however the number is far too many.

January 13

41-year-old Oakhurst man (motorcycle rider)

Glenbar Tiaro Rd, Glenbar

January 16

61-year-old Maryborough man (car driver)

Churchill Mine Rd, Torbanlea

March 18

75-year-old Urraween man (pedestrian)

Saint Joseph Dr, Urraween

March 26

9-year-old Enoggera boy (passenger)

Bruce Highway, Gunalda

March 31

45-year-old Enoggera man (car driver)

75-year-old Glenwood woman (car driver)

22-year-old Nundah man (passenger)

Bruce Highway, Gunalda

April 17

30-year-old Nundah woman (car driver)

Bruce Highway, Tiaro

May 15

86-year-old Point Vernon man (car driver)

Netherby Rd, Tiaro

August 7

82-year-old Hervey Bay man (pedestrian)

Bideford St, Torquay

October 21