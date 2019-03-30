Remembrance and respect as flags at half-mast NZ victims

OUR TRADITION: Torquay State High School Year 6 students Dominic McGrath and Karley McAlphine adjust the school's flags to half mast yesterday in honour of the victims of the New Zealand massacres.

Jessica Lamb

TO FLY a flag at half mast is an age-old tradition to show respect and mourning.

It's a tradition Torquay State School students learnt about yesterday as their flags joined many around the state paying tribute victims of two attacks on New Zealand mosques last fortnight.

Teachers chose to use the tragedy to not only pay their respects to the 50 victims of the Christchurch shooting massacres but also teach the significance of being kind to each other.

Principal Heidi Dallimore said the 413 students all learnt about the significance of flying the Australian Flag at half-mast.

"Parents and teachers were asked to talk with their children about protocols relating to flags as well as discussion in a sensitive manner, the recent events that unfolded in the Christchurch attack,” she said.

"Many students talked about the importance of speaking respectfully and being kind to all and felt that if people could just 'get along' that there would be less violence in the world.”

Earlier in the week, schools received communication from the Department of Education's director general Tony Cook.

"In the past fortnight, we have all been touched by the tragedy of the mass shooting in Christchurch,” Mr Cook wrote.

"The day no doubt began like any other for the students of Cashmere High School, but ended with students cowering in their classrooms for hours in lock down.

"Two of their school friends were among those killed.

"As a mark of respect on Friday, it is requested that the Australian flag is flown at half-mast on departmental buildings and facilities to remember the victims of the Christchurch attack.”