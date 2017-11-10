Remembrance Day services on the Fraser Coast

Herb Oliver believes it's his family duty to participate in the Remembrance Day ceremonies.

Hervey Bay RSL

A service will be held at 10.45am at Freedom Park and will be suspended at 11am for a two minute silence.

Post service sub-brance function will begin at 11.30am.

A buffet lunch will be held from 12-12.45pm but attendees must have purchased a wristband if not an RSL member.

Wristbands are $25.

Maryborough RSL

Meet at the cenotaph on Sussex St at 10.30am for a 10.40am ceremony.

Refreshments will be available at the Maryborough RSL about 11.30am.

Toogoom RSL

A ceremony will be held at the Wall of Remembrance at Toogoom Hall on Toogoom Rd from 10.45am.

Burrum District RSL, Howard

Meet at the cenotaph on Steley St at 10.50am.

Isis RSL, Childers

Meet at the Soldiers Room Memorial on Churchill St for a 10.40am start.

