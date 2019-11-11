Menu
A member of the Catafalque Party is seen at the stone of remembrance during Remembrance Day at the Australian War Memorial in Canberra, Monday, November 11, 2019. Monday 11 November 2019 marks the 101st anniversary of the Armistice which ended the First World War (1918). (AAP Image/Lukas Coch) NO ARCHIVING
REMEMBRANCE DAY: We need to look back to move forward

Christian Berechree
christian.berechree@frasercoastchronicle
11th Nov 2019 11:03 AM
AS THE Fraser Coast joins the rest of the nation in commemorating Remembrance Day, it is a chance to reflect on why we place such heavy emphasis on our military history.

The men and women of our armed forces have always faced opposition from the community.

Protests and demonstrations against military activity are nothing new.

While many hail defence personnel as heroes, others would prefer a world in which they did not exist.

This is nothing new, but on this Remembrance Day, focus on what our veterans do to help drive the community forward.

Maryborough, especially, has a proud military history.

Rather than simply glorify the past, the community has rallied to leverage this history and make the city even greater.

Look no further than the Gallipoli to Armistice War Memorial for proof.

Veterans are some of the most community-minded people you are likely to meet.

Especially in regional community likes ours, the RSL plays an invaluable role in building town pride.

It sponsors community grants, holds important public events and serves as a valuable meeting place for families and friends.

No doubt the spirit of service never leaves defence force personnel, and those committed to making their communities better show this every day.

Whatever your opinions of military activity of all kinds, do not write off Remembrance Day as a day for “glorifying war”.

Instead, see it as an opportunity to thank those men and women who make a difference – not only on the battlefield but in their home towns as well.

Fraser Coast Chronicle

