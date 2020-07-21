Renee ‘worried’ about reunion with ex Ciarran in Paradise

Renee Barrett admits she was "really worried" about running into ex-boyfriend Ciarran Stott on Bachelor in Paradise, saying she couldn't forgive him after he cheated on her.

Barrett will arrive in Fiji in tonight's episode after it was revealed on the Channel 10 dating show last week that her relationship with Stott ended last year after he cheated on her at a wedding.

Renee Barrett will enter Bachelor in Paradise on Tuesday night. Picture: supplied/ Channel 10

The split happened shortly before she appeared on The Bachelor and Stott went on to appear on The Bachelorette.

"I have an ex (Stott) who I was with for a while before either of us were on TV," Barrett said. "I am really worried (about bumping into him). I was cheated on and I feel like it'll bring up some unwanted memories. I just don't know if I could ever forgive him for breaking my trust. But you never know."

Unlucky in love, Barrett revealed she also went on a disaster date with a wealthy man who "didn't like his meal, so he picked up my plate and swapped it for his".

