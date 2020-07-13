RENEWABLE REVOLUTION: Green projects transforming Coast

Sea bin installed at Hervey Bay marina - (L) Rheanna Brett and Jessica Sellke (Pres) from Fraser Coast Intrepid Landcare with Scott Whitcombe from Pacific Whale Foundation - emptying and recording the contents of the bin.

Sea bin installed at Hervey Bay marina - (L) Rheanna Brett and Jessica Sellke (Pres) from Fraser Coast Intrepid Landcare with Scott Whitcombe from Pacific Whale Foundation - emptying and recording the contents of the bin.

FROM major projects worth billions of dollars to small changes made to daily council operations, here are six "green" projects in the works for the Fraser Coast.

Some have been completed while others are proposals or in the planning phase.

Forest Wind Farm

This $2 billion project proposed for timber plantation land near Maryborough has been met with a degree of controversy in recent weeks.

A Queensland parliament report suggests the project has been in the works "in secret" for at least three years.

Questions have been asked over the level of community consultation involved in planning for the project.

When it was first announced, Minister for State Development Cameron Dick said the Forest Wind project could create about 440 construction jobs and boost renewables supply for the state's future energy needs.

Forest Wind's proposal for its wind farm.

"This would be one of the largest grid-connected wind farms in the southern hemisphere," Mr Dick said.

"The wind farm would generate approximately 1200 megawatts at capacity, which will power more than 550,000 homes.

"This is enough power for all homes across the Wide Bay-Burnett, Sunshine Coast and Gold Coast combined, or the entire Brisbane City Council area.

"This could increase Queensland's installed power generation capacity by approximately nine per cent."

Teebar Solar Farm

This major renewables project has been in the works for years and was effectively given the green light for development.

A construction start date has not been set, however.

Once complete, it's expected the solar farm will create between 60 and 80 jobs.

Electric vehicles

The man behind the Teebar Solar Farm, Greg McGarvie, is cementing Maryborough as a hub for renewable innovation.

His company, ACE-EV, last year produced Australia's first manufactured electric vehicle.

While he initially hoped the vehicles would be manufacture in Maryborough, the contract eventually went to South Australia.

ACE Electric Vehicles managing director Greg McGarvie delivers his Australian-made battery-powered car to Bob Jane T-Marts in Maryborough for its first wheel alignment.

Fraser Coast Regional Council expressed interest in purchasing the electric vehicle for its fleet.

Polystyrene into bricks

A smaller but no less meaningful green project is being rolled out at Fraser Coast tips.

Councillor David Lee last month announced the council bought a machine that melted polystyrene into bricks so it did not go into landfill.

"The machine has four main benefits - it diverts polystyrene from landfill which saves space in the landfill; creates a product that can be reused to make other products; cuts the cost for residents to dispose of rubbish and saves the council money," Cr Lee said.

Councillor David Lee with the new polystyrene melting machine in action.

Urangan marina seabin

A clever device designed to suck up sea garbage was installed at Urangan Boat Harbour last year.

The seabin - the first installed in Queensland - pumps water in and filters out marine debris and oil from the ocean.

Recycled water at sports precinct

A KEY piece of Fraser Coast sporting infrastructure will soon have a new way of fighting drought.

A water main will be installed at the Fraser Coast Sports and Recreation Precinct, allowing its 42 hectares of fields to be irrigated with recycled water.

The project will be funded by a $175,000 grant, provided under the Federal Government's Building Better Regions Fund.