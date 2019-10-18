RENEWABLES RAGE: M'boro MP slams gov't energy policy

Solar Farm opening - Fraser Coast Mayor George Seymour, Elliot Green Power Chairman Francesco Ciardi, Country Manager for Biosar Manos Chaviaros, QLD Minister for Natural Resources, Mines and Energy the Honourable Dr Anthony Lynham, Maryborough MP Bruce Saunders and CEO of Elliot Green Power Umberto Tamburrino cut the ribbon to open the Susan River Solar Farm.

MARYBOROUGH MP Bruce Saunders has taken the Federal Government to task over renewable energy.

Mr Saunders said the Fraser Coast was punching above its weight when it came to green power but he couldn't say the same for the Federal Government.

"In January this year the $175 million Susan River Solar Farm become operational, increasing competition and supply in the local energy market," Mr Saunders said.

"Imagine what more we could achieve if we had a Federal Government willing to invest in renewable jobs.

"The Palaszczuk Government is lowering power prices, lowering emissions and creating jobs, and I can't see a single plan from the LNP that does all of that."

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said the surge in investment in cleaner energy options had seen more people employed and was a vital step in addressing climate change.

"We've worked hard to create an environment to support investment in renewables and the jobs that come with that investment," she said.

"But we need some kind of coherent energy policy from the federal government. Unlike the Morrison Government, Queensland is listening to Australia's chief scientist."

Federal Minister for Energy and Emissions Reduction Angus Taylor was quick to hit back.

"The Palaszczuk Labor Government raided its state-owned energy companies and ripped $1.7 billion from the pockets of hard-working Queenslanders to prop up their budget bottom line," he said.

"If Bruce Saunders was serious about lower prices for people in his electorate, his Labor Government could deliver them tomorrow with the stroke of a pen."