The Fraser Coast's mayoral candidates were asked about their opinions on de-amalgamating the Fraser Coast region at Howard's Meet the Candidates forum last week.
News

Renewed push for de-amalgamation poll

Blake Antrobus
by
3rd May 2018 12:01 AM
MAYORAL candidate Jannean Dean will continue to push for a poll on de-amalgamating the Fraser Coast region if she is elected.

It's remained a hot topic for the council, with councillor Anne Maddern calling for a report into a possible de-amalgamation of the Fraser Coast on June 14, 2016.

Her motion was defeated 2-9 at the meeting. Only she and councillor James Hansen voted in favour.

Councillor Hansen then unsuccessfully moved to have an advisory poll on de-amalgamation prepared in October 2017.

On Tuesday, Ms Dean told the Chronicle she wanted to see if it was "still viable" to continue the conversation.

"All I want to see is a poll or referendum to gauge exactly how many people would like a conversation on de-amalgamation in the region," Ms Dean said.

"If they say yes, then we can look at further details. If the majority say no, then it won't be raised again."

Ms Dean said Cr Maddern's original motion "wasn't worded the way it should have been in the first place" and she "didn't expect it to go far."

"If the people vote me in, then those councillors have to respect that, they have to represent the people," she said.

"I think things could move forward with me as the mayor."

Last week, David Dalgleish said the public did need a report that could "inform them of the pros and cons" of de-amalgamation, but said the issue would be "a logistical nightmare" if the council were to change it now.

George Seymour said it would be "the last thing council should be worried about."

Tony Pantlin said "the gate's open, and the horse has bolted" on the issue and it would be expensive and difficult to achieve an outcome with the current situation.

Paul Forst said they "couldn't put the genie back in the bottle" and the council needed to start looking out for the farmers.

by-election de-amalgamation fccouncil fcelection fcpolitics fraser coast regional council jannean dean
Fraser Coast Chronicle

