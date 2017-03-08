Renewed push for drought declaration on Fraser Coast

The push for drought declaration on the Fraser Coast continues.

OUR Bundaberg neighbours may have been drought-declared, but the push for a declaration on the Fraser Coast has not ceased yet.

Calls for the declaration through the region were first pushed by councillor James Hansen, in response to an ongoing dry spell that has continued for the past few months.

Cr Hansen said drought-affected farmers needed to contact the Department of Agriculture and Fisheries to lobby for a declaration.

"The department needs to know how many farmers are affected. When the number of affected farmers hits a set level, the Local Drought Committee can recommend to the Minister of Agriculture to declare the region as drought declared," he said.

Fraser Coast Regional Council - Cr. James Hansen. Photo: Alistair Brightman / Fraser Coast Chronicle Alistair Brightman

Cr Hansen also confirmed talks were in place for a liaison officer to assist Maryborough and Tiaro farmers fill out paperwork.

"It is not much, but it is all that council can do to help as it is the State Government which declares an area as drought affected," he said.

The renewed push comes following the announcement from State Government declaring Bundaberg a drought-affected region last week.

Maryborough MP Bruce Saunders said it was up to the Fraser Coast council to get the drought declaration, stating he was only able to assist with individual declarations for farmers.

"It's the council application that needs to go through the department for the region. There's been a growing need for a declaration, and we've been pushing for individual declarations," he said.

Government assistance on drought declarations

The State and Federal Governments offer programs to help farm families, farm businesses and farm communities affected by drought.

These can include a drought relief assistance scheme, additional rural financial counsellors, electricity charges relief for water supply and drought assistance concessional loans scheme.

Visit www.daf.qld.gov.au for more information.