Renewed safety concerns about driver 4WD skills

British backpacker Jade Fox, 22, was killed when the four-wheel drive she was a passenger in rolled on October 31 last year.

SUNDAY'S fatal crash on Fraser Island has reignited discussion around tougher restrictions on who can drive on the island.

The heartbroken family of British backpacker Jade Fox, who was killed in a rollover on Fraser Island in 2014, started a petition to have safety standards on tagalong tours upgraded.

Her parents hoped to ensure anyone driving a vehicle was over 25 and had rigorous training before driving on Fraser Island.

Now six years on, Coast residents are speaking out about unsafe driving on the beach.

Deklan Gilmartin, a 29-year-old from NSW, was driving a privately hired vehicle when it rolled on the beach.

Mr Gilmartin died and his three passengers were injured.

Maryborough Patrol Inspector Tony Clowes said he was supportive of tagalong tours as they had reduced the number accidents on Fraser since they were introduced.

"I think that is a strategy that has been working successfully on our beaches and the figures speak for themselves," he said.

He said there was currently no compulsory training involved in hiring a 4WD to drive on Fraser Island but that could be a consideration to be made to the coroner.