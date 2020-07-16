Menu
New head chef at Maryborough's White Lion Hotel, La Toya Redman.
News

Renovation leads to seven new jobs at M’boro hotel

Carlie Walker
16th Jul 2020 5:00 AM
ONE of Maryborough's oldest hotels has a new, modern look.

The White Lion Hotel on Walker St, built in 1862, has been completely renovated during the COVID-19 lockdown.

Owner Ray Nickolls said seven new jobs had been generated by the renovation, including new managers and positions in the kitchen and bar.

There's a mouth-watering menu being delivered by new head chef La Toya Redman.

And there's more to come, including the installation of old prints telling a story about Maryborough's histroy.

Mr Nickolls said the original plan had been to do a gradual renovation while keeping the hotel open.

The White Lion Hotel in Maryborough now lives up to its name with a fresh coat of paint.
When the pandemic caused the shutdown of licenced venues across the nation, the opportunity presented itself to do it all at once.

"We were going to do it gradually, which would've been a nightmare," he said.

"The upside to COVID-19 was that we could do it without inconveniencing people.

The hotel now has a separate bistro and sports bar area to cater to families and patrons, Mr Nickolls said.

At the back of the hotel there is a new all weather dining area.

The hotel reopened on Saturday, with the bistro reopening on Monday for meals.

To make a booking, call 4121 3374.

