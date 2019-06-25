Renowned author coming to M'boro for Mary Poppins Festival

LEFT: Author Jacqueline Harvey will be part of the Mary Poppins Festival.

LEFT: Author Jacqueline Harvey will be part of the Mary Poppins Festival. contributed

ONE of Australia's most popular children's authors is making her way to Maryborough for the Mary Poppins Festival.

Jacqueline Harvey won a writing competition as a teenager and always knew she wanted to be an author.

She enjoyed a successful 20 year career as a teacher before stepping away to become a full-time writer.

She has now sold more than a million copies of her Alice-Miranda and Clementine Rose series in Australia and New Zealand.

Her book Alice-Miranda at School won the Young Australians Best Book Award for Younger Readers in 2012.

The Clementine Rose series has been shortlisted for an Australian Book Industry Award in the Younger Readers Category.

Her first book in her new series, titled Kensy and Max: Breaking News was released in March last year and had risen up the bestseller charts.

Two others have since followed, with Kensy and Max: Disappearing Act released in September and Kensy and Max: Undercover released this year.

Ms Harvey enjoys any opportunity to work with children and see them enjoying the experience of reading.

She's delivered talks and workshops at schools and festivals across the world.

Ms Harvey will host a creative writing workshop at Maryborough Library on July 5 from 9am to 10am and Hervey Bay Library from 1.30pm to 2.30pm.

She will host an author talk at Maryborough Library from 10.30am to 11.30am on July 5 and then at Hervey Bay Library from 3pm to 4pm.

She will also be at Gatakers Artspace on July 6 from 11am to 12pm.

More fun for the kids can also be enjoyed during the festival at the Brolga Theatre.

Dr Seuss's The Cat in the Hat will be performed live on stage on July 3 from 10.30am.

Tickets to performance will cost $27.50 for adults and children.