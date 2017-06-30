Renowned author to have one more storytelling session

MARYBOROUGH'S children have been enchanted by the story telling abilities of Mem Fox.



The beloved children's author is in town for the Mary Poppins Festival hosted story telling sessions at the Brolga Theatre on Thursday.



She will also be doing a presentation for parents at the theatre from 7pm about how important it is to read to children.



Speaking on the topic yesterday, Mem said it was hard to express how important it was for parents to read to their children.



"It's so important. It's so important to read to children that I almost have no words to express it," she said.



"We really need to do to. But when I say need to do, that sounds like a kind of ghastly duty.



"It's not ghastly at all, it's a gorgeous delight. It's a precious time."



Mem also did book signings in between reading sessions, with plenty of children and adults lining up for a memento from her visit.



The children got a lot of enjoyment out of Mem's visit, with the author reading aloud her newest and oldest books, I'm Australian Too and Possum Magic.



With both she gave full credit to the illustrators who help her bring the books to life, jokingly telling the kids and parents gathered "Mem Fox can't draw for nuts".



Fraser Coast councillors George Seymour, Anne Maddern and David Lewis were at the event.



Cr Seymour said the council was thrilled to have Mem visiting.



"One of the key goals of our libraries is encouraging a level or reading in children and promoting childhood literacy.



Mem will host one final story time on Friday for children aged between nine and 10.



It will be held from 1pm and entry is free, but bookings are essential.



To make a booking, call the theatre on 4122 6060.



Events will continue on Saturday with the Mary Poppins Festival in the Park.



It will start from 10am at the Portside Parklands with a grand parade, nanny races and the annual chimney sweep challenge.



There will also be children's workshops, pop-up performances, live music and much more.



Entry into the event is free.

