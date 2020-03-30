Menu
News

RENT RIGHT NOW: Esplanade unit for under $300

Kerrie Alexander
30th Mar 2020 8:30 AM
THIS tidy, fully furnished unit on the Esplanade in Scarness is perfectly located within walking distance to beach, shops, restaurants and transport.

This unit has an airconditioned open plan kitchen, dining and living area.

There's two bedrooms, including the main bedroom with a double bed and a second bedroom with two single beds.

Both bedrooms have wardrobes and ceiling fans.

 

 

The combined bathroom and laundry includes washing machine and seperate toilet.

There is one car spot available per unit. Electricity is $30 per week. No pets allowed.

The pool at the back of the complex is not available to tenants.

We do not accept 1Form applications. Please call the office to arrange a viewing.

 

PROPERTY DETAILS:

RENT: $270

BOND: $1080 Bond

ADDRESS: 368 Esplanade, SCARNESS QLD 4655

BEDROOMS: 2

BATHROOMS: 1

CAR SPACE: 1

