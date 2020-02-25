RENTAL OF THE WEEK: Be charmed by a Queenslander in the Bay
THIS huge Queenslander is in a convenient location, only minutes from Hervey Bay's CBD and Beaches and is in walking distance to schools and transport with lots to offer.
This beautiful home has four bedrooms and a study, with three living areas and a sleepout.
The large kitchen boasts gas cooking and has plenty of space for the entertainer, with lots of storage options.
Inside, you will find lovely timber floors and high cielings throughout.
All the bedrooms have built-in robes.
Outside is a large fully fenced yard and an undercover back deck, great for entertaining.
The cars will be out of the weather with double undercover parking.