RENTAL OF THE WEEK: Dual living on the Esplanade

THIS fully furnished two storey home offers five bedrooms, three bathrooms and is perfect for all the family to enjoy.

Located on the Esplanade in Urangan, the beach and park is just across the road and only a short walk to local restaurants, cafes and the Urangan Pier.

Upstairs to the home features open plan dining/lounge room with bi-fold doors leading out to the balcony.

There is a fully equipped kitchen with dishwasher, four bedrooms with ensuite to the master bedroom, spa bath to the main bathroom, ceiling fans throughout and aircon to the main and second bedrooms.

Downstairs you will find a self-contained granny flat with air conditioning and ceiling fan, ensuite bathroom and kitchenette.

The property has a carport (approx 3m height clearance) and a single lock up garage (1.9m clearance) and additional under house parking with (1.9m clearance).

The yard is fully fenced. Pets are negotiable.

DETAILS

Available: May 11, 2020.

Rent: $640

Beds: 5

Bath: 3

Car spaces :SLUG + carport

Bond: $2560

Address: 530 Esplanade Esplanade, Urangan

Agency: Elders Real Estate

Phone: 074125 5244