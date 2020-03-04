Menu
FOR RENT: 33 Ocean Park Drive, Dundowran Beach.
RENTAL OF THE WEEK: Hit an ace with huge home, pool

Kerrie Alexander
4th Mar 2020 5:30 AM
THIS large family home in Dundowran boasts an in-ground pool and half tennis court.

The partly furnished four-bedroom home has a secure garage and double shed.

It's located only 350m to Dundowran Beach, less than 10km to local schools and major shopping centres and 700m from public transport stops.

The large kitchen is made modern with ceaser stone bench tops.

The large tiled master bedroom has a walk in robe - ample hanging space and huge open ensuite.

 

The other three bedrooms contain built in wardrobes and ceiling fans.

Cool off in the air-conditioning in the kitchen/living area and master bedroom.

 

 

This property is not fully fenced, and is water compliant.

