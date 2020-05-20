RENTAL OF THE WEEK: Magnificent views from Urraween

THIS home has more than meets the eye.

Set high on the hill overlooking glorious Hervey Bay, the home has been recently renovated inside but have kept the great aspects that keeps this home unique.

As you walk in you are greeted by a large entry hall with chandelier.

There is a small study with ceiling fan and large family room with country views and airconditioning.

There is also a second bathroom combined with the laundry downstairs.

FOR RENT: 10 Regency Avenue, Urraween.

The garage has been converted into two extra large bedrooms with built in robes, split system airconditioning and one of those bedrooms has a small kitchenette for your guests.

Upstairs we have another living room with a bar built in, a modern kitchen with dishwasher and electric cooking appliances and a separate dining area.

There is also three more bedrooms with split system airconditioning, built in and stand alone robes for extra storage space.

The home is fully secured with crimsafe mesh throughout and the backyard is fully fenced. You will enjoy the views of the country side from the deck at the rear of the property and wonderful town and sea views from the front deck.

This home captures natural breeze however is air conditioned throughout for comfort.

Homes of this size do not become available very often so inspect now.

DETAILS:

Available: NOW

Rent: $495 PER WEEK

Beds: 5

Bath: 2

Car spaces: Open parking only

Bond: $1980

Address: 10 Regency Ave, Urraween

Agency: Harcourts

Phone: 4124 9477