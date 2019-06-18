Menu
FOR RENT: This spacious two-storey home in Torquay is currently up for rent.
FOR RENT: This spacious two-storey home in Torquay is currently up for rent.
RENTAL OF THE WEEK: Spacious home in Torquay available now

Kerrie Alexander
18th Jun 2019 3:25 PM
THIS spacious two-storey home is situated within walking distance from the beach.

 

Upstairs features:

 

  • Three bedrooms all with ceiling fans built in robes and dresser's
  • Carpets throughout
  • Open plan kitchen includes dishwasher and Fridge
  • Separate dining
  • Large living room
  • Bathroom and separate toilet

 

FOR RENT: 13 Margaret Street, Torquay.
FOR RENT: 13 Margaret Street, Torquay.

 

 

FOR RENT: 13 Margaret Street, Torquay.
FOR RENT: 13 Margaret Street, Torquay.

 

Downstairs features:

  • A large rumpus room with ceiling fan
  • There is a small sink and pantry area
  • Fully tiled
  • Small bathroom with shower and toilet
  • Laundry which has washing machine included
  • There is also internal access to the double lock up garage. The yard is fully fenced. Sorry, no pets.

 

FOR RENT: 13 Margaret Street, Torquay.
FOR RENT: 13 Margaret Street, Torquay.

Phone Elders Real Estate in Hervey Bay to find out more.

