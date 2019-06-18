RENTAL OF THE WEEK: Spacious home in Torquay available now
THIS spacious two-storey home is situated within walking distance from the beach.
Upstairs features:
- Three bedrooms all with ceiling fans built in robes and dresser's
- Carpets throughout
- Open plan kitchen includes dishwasher and Fridge
- Separate dining
- Large living room
- Bathroom and separate toilet
Downstairs features:
- A large rumpus room with ceiling fan
- There is a small sink and pantry area
- Fully tiled
- Small bathroom with shower and toilet
- Laundry which has washing machine included
- There is also internal access to the double lock up garage. The yard is fully fenced. Sorry, no pets.
Phone Elders Real Estate in Hervey Bay to find out more.