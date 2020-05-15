RENTAL SCAM: Coast cops flag worrying trend

Hervey Bay police are warning residents of a potential rental scam in the area. PHOTO: Supplied.

AN APPARENT rental scam in Hervey Bay has claimed at least two unsuspecting victims.

Police said two complaints were lodged at the watch house within a matter of days.

In both instances the scamster’s method was the same.

Sergeant Paul Byrne told the Chronicle the victims were contacted over Facebook.

The victims were looking to secure rental properties when they were approached by the scamster who claimed to have potential homes for them.

“Photos of properties taken off the internet were sent to the victims and made out to be legitimate rental options,” Sgt Byrne said.

Bond payments and four weeks rent were requested before the keys would be delivered.

“Money was sent and when the victims approached the rental agencies to collect the keys they found out the properties were never even up for rent,” Sgt Byrne continued.

He urged people to confirm with rental agencies if properties were available.

People who have fallen prey to similar scams are being urged to contact the Hervey Bay police station or call Policelink on 131 444.