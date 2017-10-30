Rental vacancy drops is a plus

FULL: In regional Queensland the number of weak markets fell from 10 in the June quarter to six in the September quarter.

FALLING vacancy rates for rental housing across the Fraser Coast has indicated confidence in the region according to mayor Chris Loft.

Figures from the Real Estate Institute of Queensland show a general tightening of most rental markets throughout regional Queensland as employment opportunities attract workers.

The Fraser Coast tightened to 2.2 per cent of available properties being vacant.

Cr Loft said the fall in vacancy rates was another indicator of the region heading towards better economic times.

"Our population is tipped to grow more quickly than the rest of the state driven by retiring baby boomers," he said.

"(As well as) young couples looking for more affordable housing in areas with easy access to capital cities and good internet coverage, improvements in domestic tourism and growth in the region's medical and allied health sector."