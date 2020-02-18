RENTAL OF THE WEEK: Four beds, big yard and shed in Dundowran

THIS four-bedroom home in Dundowran features an airconditioned open plan kitchen, dining and living area which opens on to the large back veranda overlooking the backyard. The main bedroom has a built-in robe and ensuite plus ceiling fan. All the other bedrooms have built-in robes and ceiling fans. There is a double carport in front of single-door shed with storage room. Large fully fenced backyard with cubby house. Pets on application. Call now to arrange a viewing time.

FOR RENT: 88 Palm Way, Dundowran. CONTRIBUTED

HOUSE FACTS ADDRESS: 88 Palm Way, Dundowran Beach. 4 Bed 2 Bath 3 Parking Rent: $410 per week Bond: $1640 Agency: Ray Edward Real Estate Contact: 4128 6600.