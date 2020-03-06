REP OUTING FOR JUNIOR CRICKETERS

CRICKET : Fraser Coast and Gympie met in junior representative cricket fixtures in Hervey Bay on Sunday.

It was the first match of the Wide Bay Cricket representative season after washouts had caused the cancellations of planned matches.

In the under 14 match Gympie were first to bat posting a total of 123 in 38.5 overs.

Top scorers for the Gympie team included Aidan Bailey who scored 45 runs and was bowled by Ryan Buckingham.

He was supported by opener Harrison Morgan with 30 runs who was caught by Brodie Loveridge off the bowling of Finlay Ignatenko.

Maryborough’s Ryan Buckingham was the pick of the Fraser Coast bowlers securing 3/9 off his three overs.

The Fraser Coast easily chased down the Gympie total but could keep batting to ensure all players had an opportunity.

Ryan Buckingham, Brodie Loveridge and Finlay Ignatenko retired not out on 41, 40 and 35 respectively and they were ably supported by Cruz Baker who made 40.

Tom Geldard made a late cameo with the bat scoring 36 runs to solidify the team’s total.

At the completion of their innings the home team had amassed 5/307.

Harrison Morgan posted the best figures for the Gympie bowlers with 2/25 off his two overs.

Fraser Coast coach Troy Ignatenko believes the future is bright for Fraser Coast cricket if this group can stay together.

“We showed good intent in all aspects of the game, including the running between wickets,” Ignatenko said.

In the under 12 match Gympie proved too strong for Fraser Coast defeating the home team by 23 runs.

Gympie posting a total of 8/209 while Fraser Coast could only manage 9/186.

Hervey Bay Cricket president Justin Geldard was pleased with the performance of the Hervey Bay team and praised all players for the way they played the games.

Geldard believed the day was a success as it allowed the players to play against different players and provided another avenue from which they can enjoy their cricket.