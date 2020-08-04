Repeat drug offender ‘on a fast track’ to jail

Emily Slack was caught with drugs while on probation and again while on bail. Picture: iStock

Emily Slack was caught with drugs while on probation and again while on bail. Picture: iStock

A YOUNG drug user “doing horrible things” to herself is on the cusp of jail time.

This was the warning magistrate Terry Duroux had for Emily Slack, 19, in Maryborough Magistrates Court yesterday.

The court heard Slack was caught at her home on February 23 with 306g of marijuana, drug utensils and $1250 in cash, suspected to be tainted property.

She was on probation for drug offences, including supply, and the probation was due to end on March 4.

Slack was on bail when, on July 14, she was again caught with marijuana, this time with 113g in her car.

Slack’s troubled upbringing and unhealthy relationship, which had recently ended, were behind her offending, the court heard.

She left home when she was just 12 or 13 and spent her teen years at various friends’ houses, the court was told.

Slack had made efforts to improve her situation, with plans to move to the Gold Coast to be near her sister, and to attend counselling.

She had also completed administration and hairdressing courses.

Mr Duroux said while Slack “didn’t seem to get much out of probation”, her “prospects of rehabilitation remain high”.

“I hope for your sake they do remain high because if they don’t, you’re on a very fast track to going to jail for a significant period of time,” Mr Duroux said.

“You are a young person with your whole life before you, you’re just doing horrible things to yourself by staying involved with drugs.”

Slack pleaded guilty and was given suspended sentences for all charges.

She received six months for the first drug possession charge, two months for the drug utensils and four months for the $1250 cash.

She was also sentenced to eight months for the second possession charge, with sentences to be served concurrently.

Her sentences were suspended for two years and convictions were recorded.