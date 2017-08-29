Repeat offences almost land M'boro man behind bars

The court heard the man had been sentenced on similar matters in April.

IT WAS a case of deja vu that almost landed a Maryborough man behind bars.

Magistrate John Smith was less than impressed when the 36-year-old, who cannot be named for legal reasons, appeared before Maryborough Magistrates Court this week and pleaded guilty to contravening a domestic order, possessing dangerous drugs possessing utensils or pipes and contravening a direction or requirement of police.

The man had also been scheduled to appear before the court on August 7 but had forgotten what day he was meant to appear.

He attended the court house later that day after being contacted by his lawyer, but had missed his scheduled appearance, the court heard.

Two days after missing his court date, he was arrested for the drug offences.

Sgt Stagoll said the man had been stopped by police, who asked if there were any drugs or dangerous items in the car.

He said no, but a search of the car uncovered 3.7 grams of marijuana in the passenger side door and under a gram of cannabis in a clipseal bag.

Three pipes were also found.

The man had already been charged with contravening a domestic violence order after police pulled him over on a previous occasion and saw his former partner and their child in the vehicle with him.

The court heard the man had been under the impression that the protection order taken out against him by his former partner had been varied to allow him to have contact with her.

But no variation in the order had been made.

Duty lawyer Natasha Schumacher said the man had been living and working in New South Wales, but after returning to Maryborough he wanted to spend time with his child.

"That is difficult with the protection order in place," she said.

The man had left for New South Wales without providing police with his fingerprints, which had led to the charge of contravening a police direction.

Ms Schumacher said that action had not been deliberate as her client had been unaware of his obligation to provide his fingerprints.

She said on the day that he was stopped by police with his former partner in the car, she had contacted him because her car had broken down and she needed to take their child to an appointment in Hervey Bay.

"She told him the order had been varied," Ms Schumacher said.

Mr Smith said he had made note of similar charges being dealt with in April.

He told the man he would be given one more opportunity, but warned if he was to appear before the court again on drug or domestic violence matters, he would serve time in jail.

The man was fined a total of $2750 for the offences and convictions were recorded.