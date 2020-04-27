Repeat offender avoids another stint in jail

A MARYBOROUGH man has managed to avoid the inside of a prison cell despite pleading guilty to a raft of charges, including seven of fraud.

Troy Anthony Kirby pleaded guilty to 28 charges in Maryborough Magistrates Court last week.

Kirby was handed various prison terms for the offences.

The magistrate ordered he serve a head sentence of six months but set an immediate parole release date.

The 39-year-old was convicted on one count of receiving tainted property, seven of fraud and two of wilful damage, among other things.

Kirby also admitted to breaching various bail conditions eleven times.

The man was no stranger to the courts.

Kirby was sentenced to eight months in 2013 for driving under the influence of drugs and without a licence.

The court heard at the time Kirby was high on meth when the vehicle he was driving was involved in a crash on the Bruce Highway near Tiaro in September 2012.

His criminal history was also littered with other driving-related offences.