Repeat offender disqualified from driving for five years

Jason Lee Johnston, 48, was caught behind the wheel just four days after being handed a two-year disqualification by a magistrate.

Jason Lee Johnston, 48, was caught behind the wheel just four days after being handed a two-year disqualification by a magistrate. Lorenzo Cafaro/Pexels

A DISQUALIFIED driver from Boonooroo who has repeatedly turned a deaf ear to court orders has been sent to jail, where he won't be able to commit his favourite crime.

The extent of Jason Lee Johnston's disregard for the law has been heard in Hervey Bay Magistrates Court.

This was after the boilermaker pleaded guilty to two counts of disqualified driving.

The 48-year-old father was caught behind the wheel just four days after being handed a two-year disqualification by a magistrate.

The court heard that Johnston's reason for driving on September 9 was to clear his head following an argument.

A wheel came off his car during the illegal road trip causing him to become stranded in Burrum Heads in the middle of the night.

He caught the attention of police while waiting in his car for help.

Johnston was then caught driving again on November 14.

This time, it was while on his way home from a court appearance.

Defence lawyer Alison Geerlings explained that Johnston had jumped behind the wheel to move the vehicle to a safe location after the original driver had crashed into a power pole.

However police prosecutor Michael Phillips told the court that police had not been notified of any car crash.

"All he has to do is not drive," Sgt Phillips said.

The court heard Johnston survived a shark attack in 2013.

Johnston was sentenced to 12 months in jail, to be released on parole on March 16.

He was also disqualified from driving for five years.