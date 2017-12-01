REPEAT OFFENDER: Man back in court over drugs

JUST days after a Maryborough man fronted a court for drug possession, he was found with drugs.

Police officers noticed Dean Desmond Riley holding a plastic bag at a hotel on September 22.

Inside the bag was 3.6g of marijuana.

The 60-year-old cancer sufferer pleaded guilty in Maryborough Magistrates Court on Monday to drug possession.

The court heard that Riley appeared before a magistrate on September 19 - three days before this offence.

Magistrate John Smooth said Riley was being given a "last opportunity" and if he returned to court again on drug charges, he would go to jail.

Riley was fined $1200.