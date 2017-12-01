Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

REPEAT OFFENDER: Man back in court over drugs

Annie Perets
by

JUST days after a Maryborough man fronted a court for drug possession, he was found with drugs.

Police officers noticed Dean Desmond Riley holding a plastic bag at a hotel on September 22.

Inside the bag was 3.6g of marijuana.

The 60-year-old cancer sufferer pleaded guilty in Maryborough Magistrates Court on Monday to drug possession.

The court heard that Riley appeared before a magistrate on September 19 - three days before this offence.

Magistrate John Smooth said Riley was being given a "last opportunity" and if he returned to court again on drug charges, he would go to jail.

Riley was fined $1200.

Topics:  fccourt fccrime fraser coast maryborough district court

Fraser Coast Chronicle
Local 'speechies' needed for Camp Have a Chat

Local 'speechies' needed for Camp Have a Chat

CPL Hervey Bay is calling out for speech therapists and occupational therapists to help bring the first ever Camp Have a Chat to Hervey Bay.

O'Brien makes Bruce Hwy upgrade his personal mission

PLEDGE: The Bruce Highway is now four lanes to Gympie. Wide Bay MP Llew O'Brien wants the national highway to be four lanes to Maryborough.

"It is an issue that is personal to me.”

MP calls for more patients beds at Hervey Bay Hospital

Ted Sorensen

Ted Sorensen says at least 60 more need to be added.

New program to cut cancer rates

.

Those aged between 25 and 74 can participate.

Local Partners