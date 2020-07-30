Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
News

‘Repeatedly slapped’: Neighbour spat turns violent

by Grace Mason
30th Jul 2020 7:21 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

 

 

A NEIGHBOURHOOD spat on a tiny suburban cul-de-sac has landed in court with a woman found guilty of assaulting two men who lived next door, one aged in his 70s.

Jingru Liu, 45, became so enraged by the pair who had arrived to serve her partner with court documents on August 8 last year, she ran from her house "screaming obscenities" and slapped the couple, who are aged 76 and 53, on the face several times.

During a trial in the Cairns Magistrates Court, the court heard the two couples have been at war in the tiny Smithfield street for almost two years.

The men had served a court document on Ms Liu over the fence, but had to enter her yard to deliver the material to her husband and were attempting to leave when Ms Liu ran in.

"She pushed past her partner, he tried to grab her and hold her back," Magistrate Catherine Benson said.

"It is highly regretful and extremely sad that neighbours can't seem to get along.

"You allowed your anger to boil over."

Police prosecutor Jarrod Prior told the court that by taking the matter to trial, Liu had shown "no remorse and no insight into her offending".

Defence solicitor Monika Leipold argued neither victim was seriously injured.

"It is quite a volatile situation between the neighbours, it has been going on for some time," she said.

Liu was found guilty of two counts of assault, including one with the aggravation of being a person over 60, and fined $1500 with no conviction recorded.

Originally published as 'Repeatedly slapped': Neighbour spat turns violent

More Stories

Show More
assault court editors picks neighbourhood dispute

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Identified: Outrage as deceptive teens cause COVID chaos

        premium_icon Identified: Outrage as deceptive teens cause COVID chaos

        News Two teens with COVID-19 have been fined $4000 each after travelling to Melbourne and lying to authorities about where they’d been, sparking fears of a second wave.

        High alert: Cluster fears sweep city on edge

        premium_icon High alert: Cluster fears sweep city on edge

        News Families, business fear worst as new cases confirmed

        YOUR SAY: Readers react to top stories

        premium_icon YOUR SAY: Readers react to top stories

        News Reader reactions to: QLD confirms third new coronavirus case.

        EDITORIAL: New citizens remind us we should rejoice, reset

        premium_icon EDITORIAL: New citizens remind us we should rejoice, reset

        News There’s nothing like a healthy dose of mid-pandemic perspective