Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Six store fronts will be vacant in Hervey Bay Stockland by the end of the month.
Six store fronts will be vacant in Hervey Bay Stockland by the end of the month. John Farmer
News

Replacements yet to be announced for closed Stockland stores

Jessica Lamb
by
14th Jul 2019 8:52 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

SIX store-fronts in Hervey Bay's Stockland Shopping Centre are set to be vacant by the end of the month.

Women's clothing stores Autograph, Crossroads and Blue Illusion as well as the Quicksilver surf brand have already closed their doors.

The stand-alone Cotton On Body store has relocated into the Cotton On mega-store, also inside Stockland.

A Cotton On Group spokeswoman said the change would mean Cotton On, Rubi and Cotton On Body now sat under the same roof.

Kathmandu, which opened in Stockland in 2014, will close on July 31.

A company spokeswoman said the store would not relocate to another location on the Fraser Coast, with the closest store now on the Sunshine Coast.

"Staff have been offered the opportunity to relocate,” the spokeswoman said.

Blue Illusion and Quicksilver did not respond to requests for comment.

Earlier in the year, a spokesman for the Noni B Group, which owns both Crossroads and Autograph, declined to comment.

A Stockland spokeswoman confirmed the centre was in conversations with possible tenants.

business closing fcbusiness fcnews fraser coast hervey bay stockland hervey bay
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Top Stories

    DINGO FEEDING: Fraser holiday home owner faces charges

    premium_icon DINGO FEEDING: Fraser holiday home owner faces charges

    Crime A man who owns a holiday house on Fraser Island has been accused of feeding dingoes, a court has heard

    Mud-crabs halt Redbacks under 18 State Cup four-peat attempt

    premium_icon Mud-crabs halt Redbacks under 18 State Cup four-peat attempt

    Breaking Mud-crabs win exciting under 18 boys final

    One injured in two-car crash in Maryborough

    premium_icon One injured in two-car crash in Maryborough

    News One person has been injured after a crash.

    GREAT OFFER: $1 a week for the first 12 weeks

    premium_icon GREAT OFFER: $1 a week for the first 12 weeks

    News You can also get home delivery and special rewards