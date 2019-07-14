Replacements yet to be announced for closed Stockland stores

Six store fronts will be vacant in Hervey Bay Stockland by the end of the month.

SIX store-fronts in Hervey Bay's Stockland Shopping Centre are set to be vacant by the end of the month.

Women's clothing stores Autograph, Crossroads and Blue Illusion as well as the Quicksilver surf brand have already closed their doors.

The stand-alone Cotton On Body store has relocated into the Cotton On mega-store, also inside Stockland.

A Cotton On Group spokeswoman said the change would mean Cotton On, Rubi and Cotton On Body now sat under the same roof.

Kathmandu, which opened in Stockland in 2014, will close on July 31.

A company spokeswoman said the store would not relocate to another location on the Fraser Coast, with the closest store now on the Sunshine Coast.

"Staff have been offered the opportunity to relocate,” the spokeswoman said.

Blue Illusion and Quicksilver did not respond to requests for comment.

Earlier in the year, a spokesman for the Noni B Group, which owns both Crossroads and Autograph, declined to comment.

A Stockland spokeswoman confirmed the centre was in conversations with possible tenants.